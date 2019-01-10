Steve Coogan to devote entire episode of This Time With Alan Partridge to Me Too

Alan Partridge will deal with “difficult topics” like the Me Too movement and bereavement in his new series, according to the character’s creator Steve Coogan.

Coogan is set to bring the radio DJ back to the BBC in new series This Time With Alan Partridge, which will air next month on BBC One.

It will see an “inept” Partridge return to the airwaves to deal with sensitive contemporary topics, aping magazine shows like The One Show. Alan Partridge will return for a new show entitled This Time With Alan Partridge (Andy Seymour/BBC/PA)

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music, Coogan said: “It’s a magazine show, a sort of lightweight magazine show on BBC One called This Time.

“Alan is parachuted in because the regular presenter is unwell and Alan sees an opportunity to re-establish himself at the BBC.

“Me Too is dealt with in one episode. There’s also an episode about bereavement. There are a lot of difficult topics and Alan sprinkles his magic across all of them, in a slightly inept way, as you might imagine.” Coogan said his alter ego will tackle subjects like the Me Too movement (Matt Crossick/PA)

The comic, 53, said the series will be broadcast after the watershed because its gaffe-prone protagonist remained unable to refrain from swearing on air.

He said: “It’s going to be on quite late because there are some quite, well, very challenging words said in it, on occasion, accidentally, by Alan, who doesn’t know much about the broadcasting rules.”

His co-host Jennie Gresham will be played by Susannah Fielding and Tim Key will return as Simon “formerly Sidekick Simon” Denton, while Felicity Montagu will reprise her role as the DJ’s assistant Lynn.

Six half-hour episodes of This Time With Alan Partridge will air in February.

