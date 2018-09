Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as Laurel and Hardy in first Stan & Ollie trailer

The show must go on for Laurel and Hardy in the first trailer for biopic Stan & Ollie, starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as the comedy duo.

The film documents what would become their farewell tour of the UK and shows them facing dwindling audiences while airing old grievances, battling health issues and reminiscing about the past.

Ladies and gents, we declare a national two-minute holiday as we proudly unveil the official trailer for #Stan&Ollie. In Cinemas 11 Jan. pic.twitter.com/S8LzXbDSMU — eOne UK (@eOneUK) September 18, 2018

Alan Partridge star Coogan plays Stan Laurel, who accuses Reilly’s Oliver Hardy of betraying their friendship by making a film with someone else.

It also shows Hardy struggling with illness before the pair return to the stage for their last shows.

Referencing the famous song by Edith Piaf, Hardy tells his friend: “Je ne regrette rien, and you shouldn’t regrette rien either.”

The trailer also shows Shirley Henderson as Hardy’s wife Lucille, and Nina Arianda as Laurel’s wife Ida.

Stan & Ollie will be released in Irish cinemas on January 11, after the world premiere at the closing gala of the BFI London Film Festival on October 21.

- Press Association