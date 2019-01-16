Steve Carell to star in Netflix series inspired by Trump’s Space Force

Steve Carell will star in a new workplace comedy inspired by Space Force, the new branch of the US armed services announced by Donald Trump.

The Netflix series has been created by Carell with Greg Daniels, who was behind the US version of The Office.

A video announcing the series, featuring the Richard Strauss 2001: A Space Odyssey music, was shared on Twitter, saying: “On June 18, 2018 the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces.

"On June 18, 2018 the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces.

“The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’ or something.

“This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

- Press Association