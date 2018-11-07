Steps star Faye Tozer aching after Strictly tango

Strictly’s Faye Tozer is so stiff after all her dance training that she can barely get out of a chair.

The Steps star, who dances with Giovanni Pernice on the BBC competition, said on spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two that the couple’s energetic routines are now taking their toll.

Host Zoe Ball mentioned that she had seen Tozer struggling to get out of her seat.

The singer replied: “I am literally having to lift my legs up (with her hands).

“My hip flexors are absolutely dead!

Tozer and Pernice have racked up several 10s on the dancefloor, getting their latest at the weekend after a stunning tango.

But the star said: “It doesn’t matter how well you do with the judges’ scores – you still need people to be on your side and want you to go through. So it’s lovely.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.- Press Association