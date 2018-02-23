Stephen Fry reveals he has prostate cancer

Stephen Fry has announced that he has been battling prostate cancer.

The presenter confirmed the news in a video posted to Twitter, where he said he had been through a "rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure" for the last two months.

He revealed that he discovered he had cancer in his prostate following an MRI scan.

In his Twitter post he said: "I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on," before explaining in more detail in his video.

For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on: https://t.co/uPorpiwstg — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 23, 2018

Fry said that he underwent surgery to remove the prostate in January.

He said: "It all seemed to go pretty well, they took the prostate out, they took out 11 lymph nodes."

Fry, who pulled out of presenting the Bafta Film awards for the first time in years earlier this month, described the cancer as an "aggressive little bugger".

Fry told fans: "It's all very personal and undignified so I might as well bite the bullet."

He added: "It doesn't seem to have spread because what you don't want is to spread from one area to another, but one of the lymph nodes had something that called for active surveillance."