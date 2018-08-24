Stephen Fry celebrates ‘attaining another prime number’

Stephen Fry says he is happy “still to be here” to celebrate another birthday.

Earlier this year, the former QI host publicly announced, in a plea for “men of a certain age” to get themselves tested, that he had undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

Thank you all for your VERY kind birthday wishes. Happy still to be here to attain another prime number – 61. Balloons arising from my twitter page like bubbles from a bath and all is well. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 24, 2018

On Friday, he wrote on Twitter: “Thank you all for your very kind birthday wishes. Happy still to be here to attain another prime number – 61.”

He added that “all is well”.

The TV presenter had his prostate removed in January after being diagnosed in December and later said in a video message on Twitter that “it all seemed to go pretty well”.

- Press Association