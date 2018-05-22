Stephanie Davis announces return to Hollyoaks

Actress Stephanie Davis has announced she is reprising her role in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks after a three-year absence from the show.

Davis, 25, originally played Sinead O’Connor for five years with her first appearance coming in 2010.

She was sacked from the programme in 2015 with “immediate effect” after storming off set.

Following her dismissal she appeared in the 17th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, where she finished runner-up.

Davis was also due to appear in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, but had to pull out before the series began due to a potentially fatal nut allergy.

Davis posted a picture of herself on Instagram holding what appeared to be a script with the bold title of Hollyoaks written on the front page.

‪So I can finally share with you all that I am going back to @hollyoaksofficial ..‬ ‪I’m so so excited to be going back and overwhelmed with all your support❤️ THANK YOU everyone for sticking with me – it never goes unnoticed ❤️ #sineadisback‬ A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on May 21, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Alongside the photo Davis wrote: “‪So I can finally share with you all that I am going back to Hollyoaks.

“‪I’m so so excited to be going back and overwhelmed with all your support. (heart emoji)

“Thank you everyone for sticking with me – it never goes unnoticed(heartemoji) #sineadisback‬”.

Davis’ time on Celebrity Big Brother was notable for her relationship with fellow contestant, Irish model Jeremy McConnell.

Stephanie Davis’ former partner Jeremy McConnell. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Davis gave birth to the couple’s son Caben in January 2017.

In August 2017 McConnell was sentenced to 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours’ community service for assaulting Davis.

In February Davis spoke about her decision to go to rehab for treatment for alcohol addiction. In an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, she said it was “the best decision of my life”.

.@Stephdavis77: 'My self-worth was on the floor. Part of domestic violence is they chip away at you until you feel like you're nothing.' pic.twitter.com/uwPieIRnz1 — Lorraine (@lorraine) February 21, 2018

- Press Association