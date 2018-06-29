Staying in the shade? Here’s what new on Netflix

As temperatures continue to soar into the high 20’s, it’s plain to see that we, as Irish people, are not made for this sun.

Between the melting roads, the water shortage and the sea of red body parts, it’s time to recuperate in the shade for a little bit.

Thankfully, Netflix have released a string of new titles to keep us entertained.

GLOW: Season 2

(Now Streaming)

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame.

Nailed It!: Season 2

(Now Streaming)

Everyone’s favorite amateur baking show is back with an all-new season of epic failures and a star-studded cast of culinary guests.

Paquita Salas: Season 2

(Now Streaming)

Paquita Salas is a peculiar and charismatic talent rep living her most difficult times. She’s anchored in the times where fax was king, while trying to adapt to an industry living from Instagram and Whatsapp.

La Forêt

(Now Streaming)

When a teen girl disappears from a village near the Ardennes Forest, local police and a concerned teacher begin to uncover a web of unsettling secrets.

Secret City

(Now Streaming)

Beneath the placid facade of Canberra lies a ‘Secret City’ of deals and divided loyalties, lies and opportunism. It’s a city Harriet Dunkley thinks she knows, but as she forces her way closer to the truth, Harriet discovers a conspiracy that threatens her career, her life and endangers the freedom of every Australian.

WEEKLY EPISODES

America’s Got Talent

(New Episodes Every Thursday)

The Break with Michelle Wolf

(New Episodes Sundays)

She's one woman tough enough for the boys club. The Break with Michelle Wolf is a weekly half-hour series with jokes, sketches (like this one!), celebrity guests, and more. Now Streaming only on Netflix.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10

(Finale Episode Now Streaming)

TV SERIES

Call The Midwife: Christmas Special (2016)

(Now Streaming)

Doctor Who: Christmas Special (2016)

(Now Streaming)

FILMS

TAU

(Now Streaming)

Kidnapped by an inventor who uses her as a test subject to perfect his robotic AI, a street-smart young woman tries to escape her high-tech prison.

Sausage Party

(Now Streaming)

Central Intelligence

(Available 30 June)

The Mummy (1999)

(Available 1 July)

The Hateful Eight

(Available 1 July)

The Fast and The Furious

(Available 1 July)

COMEDIES & DOCUMENTARIES

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

(Now Streaming)

Recovery Boys (Now Streaming)