Stars show their Oscars excitement with red carpet selfies

The stars of the red carpet have been making the most of their arrival at this year’s Academy Awards, posting excited pictures to social media.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of hit musical Hamilton and a presenter for this year’s Oscars, has been active on Twitter in posting pictures with some of his favourite celebrities.

“Timotheeeeeeeee,” he exclaimed in one tweet alongside Timothe Chalamet, nominated in the Lead Actor category for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

Manuel also snapped himself alongside The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss and Bradley Whitford, famous for his role in The West Wing television series.

Songwriter Diane Warren has also been posting pictures with the stars.

In her most raucous moment so far, Warren posed with Helen Mirren as both women gave a rude gesture to the camera.

“I love her!” Warren wrote in the caption accompanying the picture. “Helen Mirren is the BEST!!!”

Earlier she posted a photo with cinematographer Roger Deakins, nominated for his work on Blade Runner 2049.

“Roger Deakins has been nominated for 14 Oscars and hasn’t won yet and I’ve been nominated for 9 and haven’t either,” she wrote in the caption.

“Crossing my fingers for both of us!!” she added.

Warren also managed to get photos alongside Get Out director Jordan Peele and singer Andra Day.