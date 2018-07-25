Stars rally around Demi Lovato amid hospital reports

Celebrities have sent messages of support to Demi Lovato after the singer was reportedly taken to hosptial.

According to American celebrity gossip website TMZ, emergency services were called to the 25-year-old’s Hollywood home on Tuesday.

Demi Lovato was reportedly taken to hospital following a suspected overdose (John Linton/PA)

The Los Angeles Police Department told the Press Association they had been called out to an incident involving a 25-year-old female but were unable to confirm the patient’s identity.

The woman was in a “stable” condition, the spokesman added.

Following the reports, the hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter and celebrities rallied around the singer, who has been open about her battles with alcohol and substance abuse.

Camila Cabello tweeted: “You’re in my thoughts @ddlovato, sending you love.”

Bruno Mars wrote: “Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato.”

Ariana Grande said: “i love u @ddlovato.”

Lovato was a child star and found fame on the TV series Barney & Friends before appearing in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock.

She has since gone on to be a multi-platinum pop star with hits such as Sorry Not Sorry, Skyscraper and Heart Attack.

Her fellow Disney child star, Ashley Tisdale, tweeted: “Thinking of you @ddlovato. Sending you so much love.”

And actress Lili Reinhart, best known for her role in teen drama series Riverdale, wrote: “praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.”

- Press Association