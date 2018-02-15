Stars call for gun controls after Florida school mass shooting

Stars have called for tighter gun controls in the US after at least 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day.

A 19-year-old former student who had been expelled from the high school in Parkland had been arrested over the shooting and was equipped with at least one rifle, police said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Nikolas Cruz as the suspected shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who opened fire on Wednesday afternoon.

In an evening press conference, Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 victims had been identified from the school, including an American football coach.

Kim Kardashian West and actress Julianne Moore were among those calling for stronger restrictions in the wake of the atrocity.

Boogie Nights actress Moore tweeted: “The 18th school shooting in the US since January. It is heartbreaking. What will it take to change our nation’s gun laws ???”

Kardashian West said: “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

Singer Nancy Sinatra called on the Republican Party to pass “sensible” gun laws immediately.

“Seventeen more of our young people dead, killed by a shooter with an automatic weapon he had no business having,” she added.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said: “No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country.”

Actress Reese Witherspoon said she was “heartbroken” by the attack, adding “enough is enough”.

In the late press conference, Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican, said it was an act of “pure evil” but refused to discuss gun controls.

Mr Israel earlier said that the suspect had at least one AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines.

While some fatalities were found outside the building, most were inside, he added.

The school had been placed on lockdown before the suspect was apprehended.

US President Donald Trump sent his “prayers and condolences” to the families of those who died in the “terrible” shooting.