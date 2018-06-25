Stars arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 BET Awards

The stars have arrived on the red carpet for the 2018 BET Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in music, film and sports, are taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Among the nominees are Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled while Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Miguel are set to perform.

Jamie Foxx is hosting proceedings for the second time and was pictured arriving to the venue with his daughter, Corinne.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx arrive at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Oscar-winning performer wore a casual outfit, while his daughter wore a figure-hugging white dress.

DJ Khaled, who is up for six awards, arrived with his partner Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd.

His nominations include Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album Of The Year.

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd arrive at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Amber Rose, Kanye West’s former partner, was pictured on the red carpet wearing her hair in classic Hollywood curls teamed with a skintight green dress.

Amber Rose arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Model Blac Chyna, who has a one-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, wore a daring metallic-style dress with her hair dyed silver.

Blac Chyna arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Rapper Rick Ross kept things simple with a Gucci tracksuit teamed with trainers and sunglasses from the Italian designer.

Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The 2018 BET Awards are set to air at 4am on Monday June 25 in the UK.

