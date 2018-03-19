Star Wars: The Last Jedi triumphs at film awards

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the big winner at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, scooping the coveted best film prize.

Daisy Ridley was named best actress for her performance in the latest instalment in the space saga and Rian Johnson, who was at the helm of the movie, won best director.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who reprised the role of Luke Skywalker in the film, was also at the ceremony in London where he was presented with the prestigious Empire Icon trophy.

Mark Hamill (PA)

The box office smash also triumphed in the costume design and visual effects categories.

The awards celebrate the best in film and entertainment from the past year and are voted for by movie fans.

Other winners included Hugh Jackman, who attended to collect the best actor prize for Logan, and his co-star Dafne Keen who was voted best female newcomer.

Box office hits Wonder Woman and Get Out were awarded the best sci-fi/fantasy and horror prizes.

Nicole Kidman won the best actress in a TV series for her powerful performance in mini-series Big Little Lies and Jason Isaacs took home the male television actor gong for Star Trek: Discovery.

Nicole Kidman (PA)

Steven Spielberg was at the 23rd annual awards to receive Empire’s Legend Of Our Lifetime Award.

Screenwriter and director Amma Asante was given the Empire Inspiration Award and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright was celebrated with the Visionary Award.

The flag for British film and television was flying high, with God’s Own Country winning best British film and Josh O’Connor picking up best male newcomer for his role as Johnny Saxby in the film.

The Crown picked up the award for best TV series.

Empire’s editor-in-chief Terri White said: “This year’s Empire Awards might just be the most exciting yet!

“It was a hugely important year for cinema, both on screen and off, and from Get Out to Wonder Women to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and God’s Own Country, I’m thrilled to see such a rich, diverse and diverse group of winners. The Empire readers really know their stuff.”