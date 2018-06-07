Star Wars star Mark Hamill tells Twitter trolls to #GetALifeNerds

By Kyle Lehane

Star Wars veteran actor, Mark Hamill, has responded to Twitter trolls who have driven fellow Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-star Kelly Marie Tran off social media with a simple message: #GetALifeNerds

Hamill posted the message on Wednesday, a day after Trans had left social media.

Although not publicly commenting on why she left social media, it was well known the star received hateful,sexist and racist comments daily.

Hamill is being praised for standing up for his co-star by fans across social media.

Mark Hamill is a treasure, and Kelly Marie Tran deserves none of the ire she gets. #GetALifeNerds https://t.co/gcVIbO3ZMh — Rachel Farrell (@CruelRodent) June 7, 2018

Tran is not the first Star Wars actress to leave social media due to abuse.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new instalments, deleted her account in 2016 after facing criticism after she posted on gun control.