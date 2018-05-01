Stage times for Ed Sheeran's Irish tour announced

The first of Sheeran's nine sold-out concerts is set to kick off this weekend in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with no less than three acts taking to the stage before the main man himself.

Gates open at 5pm, with no queueing allowed.

First up is Irish traditional band Beoga, who co-wrote "Galway Girl" with Sheeran. They will play their lively tunes from 5.45pm.

Jamie Lawson, who is signed to Sheeran's label, Gingerbread Man Records, will perform from 6.30pm, while UK songstress Anne Marie will be on stage at 7.30pm.

Sheeran will arrive on stage at 8.45pm, and the concert is set to finish at 11pm.

Organisers have already warned concert-goers not to bring a bag unless it is completely necessary, and it must be no bigger than an A4 size. They also warned people to beware of bogus ticket sellers, and to not buy from any unofficial sites as these tickets will be accepted.

Thankfully, the weather finally seems to be looking up, with sunshine and temperatures of up to 19C expected over the Bank Holiday. You could say, it's shaping up to be a perfect weekend.