Stacey Solomon praised for celebrating her ‘extra tummy fold’

Stacey Solomon said she loves the “extra fold” on her tummy, as she shared a picture of herself in a bikini.

The Loose Women star, who has been outspoken about body confidence and embracing imperfections, posted the holiday snap on Instagram.

It shows her sitting in front of some flowers, clad in her bright orange swimwear.

Nature = the prettiest backgrounds. No filter needed. Loving my extra fold over tummy lines this year, they look like a six pack wahoo! Winning! Happy hump day xxx A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

“Nature = the prettiest backgrounds. No filter needed,” wrote the 28-year-old.

“Loving my extra fold over tummy lines this year, they look like a six pack wahoo!

“Winning!

“Happy hump day xxx.”

Fans praised the star for celebrating her curves.

“Love love love this! Thank you for showing what a real body looks like you absolute gem!” said one person on Instagram, while another said: “Wish more celebs posted pics like this rather than the constant gym photos.”

It is not the first time Solomon has been congratulated for her body positivity.

Last year she was praised after she shared a video in which she told of her pride in her “muffin top, saggy boobies and stretch marks”.

SHOUT OUT TO EVERYONE ON HOLIDAY WORRYING ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK! You're all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful. I thought I'd make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled "imperfections" because actually I love them, they're part of me, and they have their uses! I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as "imperfections" but they're not they all tell a story of who we are and why we are and where we are going! 💛💛💛 A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

“You’re all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful,” she said in the video.

“I thought I’d make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled ‘imperfections’ because actually I love them, they’re part of me, and they have their uses!”

- Press Association