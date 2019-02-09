Stacey Dooley: My boyfriend wasn’t jealous of Kevin Clifton
Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has denied her boyfriend was jealous of her partnership with Kevin Clifton on the show – saying the personal trainer was a “dream”.
The TV presenter, 31, lives with boyfriend Sam Tucknott in Brighton.
“The truth is Kevin and I are brilliant friends and he’ll be my pal for life, and Sam was probably the most supportive he has ever been,” she told The Times.
“When I first got the gig he was just so made up. He was dancing round our living room.
“And every week he’d say, ‘Listen to Kevin. Kevin knows best’. He was a dream.”
She said of her relationship with her former personal trainer: “We kind of hung out for a while and were pally. I remember first seeing him and thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s so handsome’.”
But when she first joined Strictly his advice was: “Keep going, and don’t throw up,” because: “I was very unfit.”
Dooley and Clifton beat runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to the Strictly glitterball.
- Press Association
