Stacey Dooley: Flash knickers on live TV? Check!

Stacey Dooley has joked that she can tick flashing her knickers on live TV off her bucket list.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner accidentally showed off her underwear during the final of the BBC programme.

She has now poked fun at herself on Instagram, by sharing a picture of a checklist and joking that the wardrobe malfunction was on her list of things to accomplish in 2018.

The checklist said: “… to flash your knickers on live TV! Check.” She also added a tick.

The funny post was captioned: “Rounding off 2018 nicely.

“Always flashy. Never trashy.”

The documentary maker flashed her flesh-coloured knickers when she lifted up her skirt during the paso doble.

The move prompted viewers to question if she was wearing anything under her dress.

But she said on ITV’s This Morning: “At least they were big, they were like big Bridget Jones (knickers). I thought ‘oh, they’re not even fancy, they’re not even lacy’.

“It’s like a built-in bodysuit so actually, they weren’t really my actual knickers.”

