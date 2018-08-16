Stacey Dooley confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Journalist and documentary presenter Stacey Dooley is the eighth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The announcement was made on the BBC dancing competition’s social media channels.

Dooley said: “It’s happening! I’m taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode.

🕵🏼‍♀️ Stacey Dooley's next investigation: who will be her #Strictly dance partner? All we know is that @StaceyDooley's joining our glittering 2018 line-up! https://t.co/h01xuApH44 pic.twitter.com/jDJVacuhna — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 16, 2018

“2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I’ve done some amazing things and I’m excited to add ‘becoming a dancing GENIUS’ to the list!

“Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dancefloor!”

Dooley joins the already announced line-up of celebrities including This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh, former cricketer Graeme Swann, TV presenter Katie Piper, Steps singer Faye Tozer, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, YouTube star Joe Sugg and DJ Vick Hope.

Each celebrity contestant was given a cheese code name to ensure their identity was not revealed, with Dooley’s being cheddar.

Her involvement was teased by a series of stories on the official Strictly Come Dancing Instagram account.

Fans were given a series of clues in the short videos, including the discovery of a camera and magnifying glass in a mystery dressing room.

Dooley is known for her BBC Three series Stacey Dooley Investigates, which began in 2009.

Her programmes examine current affairs issues affecting young people around the world.

She has previously filmed documentaries in Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo and her home town of Luton.

Dooley was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June.

