Spot yourself in Hudson Taylor's new music video recorded at the Olympia

If you attended Hudson Taylor's gig at the Olympia Theatre back in March then you might just feature in a new music video.

The Irish duo have unveiled a live video of the single Feel It Again that was filmed at their headline show in Dublin.

The video coincides with a busy summer schedule of festivals for the band who will play an extensive run of UK and European festivals throughout July and August.

The two have had a busy start to the summer having already played the Isle of Wight festival, Feis Liverpool, Glasgow’s TRNSMT and Barn On The Farm festival.

Their busy schedules are about to get even crazier as they head off to support Hozier stateside before headlining a seven-day UK tour.

The band will play the following UK shows throughout the summer:

Saturday 14th July - Latitude Festival

Saturday 21st July - Larmer Tree Festival

Friday 27th July - Standon Calling Festival

Saturday 28th July – Open Air Theatre Scarborough (main support to Bastille)

Friday 3rd August - Neverland at Leefest

Friday 24th August - Reading Festival

Saturday 25th August - Leeds Festival

Delighted to have the wonderful @HudsonTaylor on board as special guests for the upcoming North American tour. pic.twitter.com/JxeeB9MqTd — Hozier (@Hozier) July 16, 2018

Before their UK tour, the band will play a series of headline shows in America alongside supporting Hozier on his upcoming tour of the US.

Friday 28th September – New York The Loft @ City Winery

Sunday 30th September – Boston Haymarket @ City Winery

Thursday 4th October – Washington Songbyrd

Friday 12th October – Los Angeles Hotel Café

The band will support Hozier on the below dates:

Tuesday 18th September – Montreal L’Olympia

Wednesday 19th September – Toronto Rebel Complex

Friday 21st September – Chicago Riviera Theatre

Monday 24th/Tuesday 25th/Wednesday 26th September – New York Beacon Theatre

Monday 1st October – Boston House of Blues

Tuesday 2nd October – Washington Lincoln Theatre

Wednesday 3rd October – Philadelphia The Fillmore

Monday 8th/Tuesday 9th/Wednesday 10th October – Los Angeles The Wiltern

Sunday 14th October – Tempe The Marquee

Monday 15th October – San Diego Observatory North Park

Tuesday 16th October – Oakland Fox Theatre

Thursday 18th October – Seattle The Paramount Theatre

Friday 19th/Saturday 20th October – Portland Roseland Theatre

Monday 22nd October – Vancouver Orpheum Theatre

- Digital Desk