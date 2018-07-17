Spot yourself in Hudson Taylor's new music video recorded at the Olympia
If you attended Hudson Taylor's gig at the Olympia Theatre back in March then you might just feature in a new music video.
The Irish duo have unveiled a live video of the single Feel It Again that was filmed at their headline show in Dublin.
The video coincides with a busy summer schedule of festivals for the band who will play an extensive run of UK and European festivals throughout July and August.
The two have had a busy start to the summer having already played the Isle of Wight festival, Feis Liverpool, Glasgow’s TRNSMT and Barn On The Farm festival.
Their busy schedules are about to get even crazier as they head off to support Hozier stateside before headlining a seven-day UK tour.
The band will play the following UK shows throughout the summer:
- Saturday 14th July - Latitude Festival
- Saturday 21st July - Larmer Tree Festival
- Friday 27th July - Standon Calling Festival
- Saturday 28th July – Open Air Theatre Scarborough (main support to Bastille)
- Friday 3rd August - Neverland at Leefest
- Friday 24th August - Reading Festival
- Saturday 25th August - Leeds Festival
Delighted to have the wonderful @HudsonTaylor on board as special guests for the upcoming North American tour. pic.twitter.com/JxeeB9MqTd— Hozier (@Hozier) July 16, 2018
Before their UK tour, the band will play a series of headline shows in America alongside supporting Hozier on his upcoming tour of the US.
- Friday 28th September – New York The Loft @ City Winery
- Sunday 30th September – Boston Haymarket @ City Winery
- Thursday 4th October – Washington Songbyrd
- Friday 12th October – Los Angeles Hotel Café
The band will support Hozier on the below dates:
- Tuesday 18th September – Montreal L’Olympia
- Wednesday 19th September – Toronto Rebel Complex
- Friday 21st September – Chicago Riviera Theatre
- Monday 24th/Tuesday 25th/Wednesday 26th September – New York Beacon Theatre
- Monday 1st October – Boston House of Blues
- Tuesday 2nd October – Washington Lincoln Theatre
- Wednesday 3rd October – Philadelphia The Fillmore
- Monday 8th/Tuesday 9th/Wednesday 10th October – Los Angeles The Wiltern
- Sunday 14th October – Tempe The Marquee
- Monday 15th October – San Diego Observatory North Park
- Tuesday 16th October – Oakland Fox Theatre
- Thursday 18th October – Seattle The Paramount Theatre
- Friday 19th/Saturday 20th October – Portland Roseland Theatre
- Monday 22nd October – Vancouver Orpheum Theatre
