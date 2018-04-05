Sport fans will enjoy this week's Late Late Show line-up

Ruby, Katie and Ted Walsh will be in studio to give their first joint television interview since Ruby’s unfortunate fall at Cheltenham.

Ruby Walsh has been stood down for the rest of the day @CheltenhamRaces with a suspected broken leg. Jockey changes:



Paul Townend - Max Dynamite (2.50)

Patrick Mullins - Douvan (3.30)#TheFestival pic.twitter.com/49Vz3CAWss — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 14, 2018

Ruby will tell viewers about the frustration of falling and breaking his leg so soon after getting back in the saddle and Katie will fill us in on what it was like to race to victory later that day, with her brother’s condition foremost in her mind.

Outspoken pundit Joe Brolly joins host Ryan Tubridy to discuss everything from the upcoming GAA Championship and working as an advocate for cystic fibrosis patients; to growing up in Northern Ireland during the height of Troubles and the impact that seeing his father interned had on him.

With Ireland’s hopes at Eurovision victory resting on his shoulders, Ryan O’Shaughnessy will be in studio to chat about heading to Lisbon for this year’s contest and the controversy around the Russian take on the video for his entry 'Together':

We'll hear from Rachel Moran, who was coerced into prostitution in her early teens and spent seven years in the Dublin sex trade. She campaigned strongly for a new law, brought in last year, to criminalise the buying of sex.

On Friday night she will discuss why she believes a failure to fully enforce this new law is making the sex trade more dangerous.

We’ll also welcome Dermot Higgins into studio as he celebrates becoming, at 55, the oldest person ever to travel around the world by bicycle.

A huge congrats to Dubliner Dermot Higgins who has arrived in Madrid after completing an epic cycle around the world in aid of Trócaire! pic.twitter.com/C35Lv75uGC — Trócaire (@trocaire) April 1, 2018

Plus music from the up and coming Five Grand Stereo:

All that and more on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, this Friday at 9.35pm