SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies aged 57

Back to TV Showbiz Home

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at the age of 57.

US TV station Nickelodeon said Mr Hillenburg died on Monday of motor neurone disease, also known in the US as ALS.

Mr Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and even a Broadway show.

- Press Association

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz