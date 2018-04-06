Spider-Man star Tom Holland kept in dark over latest Avengers plot

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has said he was told so little about the plot for Avengers: Infinity War that he started “ringing round cast members and doing my own research”.

The actor, 21, features in the upcoming instalment alongside the entire suite of Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy ensemble and more.

Holland told The Graham Norton Show: “You might as well ask me to talk about quantum physics.

“I wasn’t allowed to read the script because I have a tendency to tell people what’s in it, so I have no idea what’s going on or what the film is about.

“Most of the time I was acting a scene with a tennis ball and when I asked who it was supposed to be they wouldn’t tell me, so I started ringing round cast members and doing my own research to try and work it out!”

The actor came under fire for previously accidentally revealing spoilers and mocked himself in a Twitter post this week.

He replied to a letter posted by the film’s directors – sibling duo Anthony and Joe Russo – asking fans not to reveal any spoilers from the jam-packed superhero blockbuster.

Holland tweeted the letter commenting: “This letter was originally addressed to me.”

This letter was originally addressed to me 😂 https://t.co/qmVQUqH6Fd — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) April 3, 2018

In messages on Instagram and Twitter, the Russo brothers pleaded with fans in a long message, writing: “We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

#ThanosDemandsYourSilence (via @therussobrothers) A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Apr 3, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

“We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the upcoming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time.

“Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing.”

Following their signature they used the hash tag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, a reference to Josh Brolin’s villainous character from the upcoming film.

Holland also told of an embarrassing moment between himself and pop star Madonna at the Oscars.

This new suit feels like when I got my first pair of light up shoes #avengersinfinitywar #thanosdemandsyoursilence A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

He said: “I’d had one too many when a friend of mine dragged me over to meet her. All the way there I was thinking, ‘What should I say.’ And all I came up with was ‘Hello.’

“To cover the awkward moment my friend told Madonna I was a great dancer, so when she asked me to show her, I took her by the hand and started dancing with her.

“I was terrible and she was obviously unimpressed so I bailed and left, leaving her on the dance floor. It was the most embarrassing moment of my life.

“When I told my family what happened, my dad was laughing, my mother was cringing and the best reaction of all was from my little brother who said, ‘Who’s Madonna?’!”

