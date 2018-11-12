Spider-Man creator Stan Lee dies aged 95
Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has died aged 95.
The Associated Press said that a family lawyer had confirmed the death of the creator of Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.
Celebrity news website TMZ said the 95-year-old was rushed to hospital from his Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning.
It said Mr Lee’s daughter confirmed her father had later died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.
Mr Lee, who recently fought off a bought of pneumonia, founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961.
Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI— edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018
Many of the characters’ stories have since been turned into Hollywood films, turning the Marvel brand into a multi-billionaire dollar business.
Mr Lee was renowned for making brief comical cameos in each of the Marvel universe films.
