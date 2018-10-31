Spice Girls set to reunite on chat show
The Spice Girls will reportedly reunite on The Johnathan Ross Show in early November and our 12-year-old selves cannot deal with the excitement.
It comes as the line-up for the November 10 show was earlier posted on the ITV website.
The released line-up revealed that Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are set to rally together for the highly-anticipated reunion.
Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice, didn't appear on the line-up release.
The group formed in 1994 and had nine number ones in the UK charts between 1996 and 2000 before splitting that same year.
During their hugely-successful career, they released three studio albums and a film, Spice World.
Naturally, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.
The Spice Girls are confirmed to be making their big return to TV next week with a new tour and possibly a new music announcement, and I am so beyond excited. Y’all have nooo idea 😍😍😍— Glendon (@GlendonZ) October 31, 2018
The ears of the world are girded:— Ciara Plunkett (@PlunkettCiara) October 31, 2018
The #SpiceGirls will reunite on The Johnathan Ross Show
The news was leaked on the ITV chat show's website, but appears that #VictoriaBeckham won't be taking part.
Zig-a-zig-aaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh#SpiceGirlsReunion pic.twitter.com/z8psQBvXPQ
Hold on to your knickers girls... #spicegirls @MelanieCmusic @GeriHalliwell @EmmaBunton @OfficialMelB are back on tv next week! xxxxx 🇬🇧✌🏼🤗— Claire Gibson (@claireminogibbo) October 30, 2018
💖💖Spice Girls 💖. 🎶🎶— Pahola Paugh (@fcabre03) October 31, 2018
“I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah” 🎶🎶🎶 #WeAreEnsor #TeamSISD pic.twitter.com/moPYhFvjai
@SpiceGirls_News #SpiceGirls #SpiceGirlsReunion YEEEEEEHARRRRRR— Amanda Wood (@dj_blue_eyes) October 31, 2018
Slam it to the left if your excited for reunion
Shake it to the right if your excited for reunion... 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/W6G4GZlWUt
