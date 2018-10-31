Spice Girls set to reunite on chat show

The Spice Girls will reportedly reunite on The Johnathan Ross Show in early November and our 12-year-old selves cannot deal with the excitement.

It comes as the line-up for the November 10 show was earlier posted on the ITV website.

The released line-up revealed that Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton are set to rally together for the highly-anticipated reunion.

Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice, didn't appear on the line-up release.

The group formed in 1994 and had nine number ones in the UK charts between 1996 and 2000 before splitting that same year.

During their hugely-successful career, they released three studio albums and a film, Spice World.

Naturally, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

