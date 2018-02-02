Spice Girls arrive at Geri Horner’s house amid reunion reports

Three former Spice Girls are believed to have met amid reports the girl group are to reform.

Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm were seen arriving at Horner’s Hertfordshire home on Friday, as well as the band’s former manager Simon Fuller.

Photos on a number of national newspaper sites show Horner wearing a wide smile on Friday morning as she arrived at the house in her silver car ahead of a potential meeting between the five women to discuss plans for a reunion.

The Sun reported fashion designer Victoria Beckham will not sing if the band reunites (Ian West/PA)

Reports claim Brown arrived soon after while Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton were also expected to attend the meet-up which comes after The Sun reported the quintet will reunite and are considering a number of different projects.

The newspaper reported fashion designer Beckham will not sing if they reunite, while the group are expected to earn £10 million each for new projects which potentially include TV work in China, a new television talent show, endorsement deals and a compilation album.

A source told The Sun: “This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again.

“But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year.

“It’s very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn’t go back.”

After debut single Wannabe hit number one in 1996, the Spice Girls became a smash-hit success before splitting in 2000.

The quintet embarked on a three-month tour of Europe and the US in 2008 to tie in with a greatest hits release and to act as a final farewell to fans.

They emerged once more to perform at the Olympic closing ceremony in 2012, but an expected comeback in 2016 with Brown, Horner and Bunton has so far failed to materialise.

Bookies’ Ladbrokes are offering 5/1 that the group will reunite before the end of 2019.

Representatives for the five have been contacted for comment.