Spice Girls announce Croke Park gig

Stop right now, because the Spice Girls have announced an Irish gig this morning.

The 90s girl band announced six UK concerts last week.

At a press conference this morning they announced a show in Croke Park for May 24, 2019.

Tickets for the gig go on sale next Thursday, November 22, at 9am and will be from €59.50.

Irish Spice Girls fans are thrilled by the news.

