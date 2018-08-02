Spice Girl Mel B is getting ‘back to basics naked’

Spice Girl Mel B said she is “getting back to basics” as she shared a racy photograph of herself on social media.

The 43-year-old, whose full name is Melanie Brown, posted a photograph of herself frolicking in a swimming pool with her best friend – and the pair are wearing their birthday suits.

Back to basics naked but never ever afraid finally,with my Bestie @gary_90210 #blessd #trust #nojudgement #brutallyhonest #nodrama A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 1, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

She captioned it: “Back to basics naked but never ever afraid finally, with my Bestie”.

Her best friend is hairdresser Gary Madatyan.

Before posting the risque picture, Mel B shared a head and shoulders shot, writing alongside the photograph: “And then there where 2 #truefriendshipneverends #brutallyhonest #truth”.

And then there where 2 #truefriendshipneverends #brutallyhonest #truth💯 A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 1, 2018 at 7:06pm PDT

She recently appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, where she spoke about how her family came together again following her father’s death.

'When my dad died, it brought my family together. It was really painful. I prayed every day that we would all get back together' - @OfficialMelB on her family feud. pic.twitter.com/oNpydrL0AM — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 23, 2018

She told the programme: “It was about eight years that I didn’t speak to them. It was heartbreaking. The good thing is, well kind of not good, when my dad died – God bless his soul – that brought my family together.

“So on his deathbed, when I walked in, I got to see my mum and my sister for the first time in eight or nine years.

“Even though it was a really painful thing to see my dad going through that, it was such a happy, beautiful thing that I got to reunite with my family.”

- Press Association