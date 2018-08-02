Spice Girl Mel B is getting ‘back to basics naked’

Back to Showbiz Home

Spice Girl Mel B said she is “getting back to basics” as she shared a racy photograph of herself on social media.

The 43-year-old, whose full name is Melanie Brown, posted a photograph of herself frolicking in a swimming pool with her best friend – and the pair are wearing their birthday suits.

She captioned it: “Back to basics naked but never ever afraid finally, with my Bestie”.

Her best friend is hairdresser Gary Madatyan.

Before posting the risque picture, Mel B shared a head and shoulders shot, writing alongside the photograph: “And then there where 2 #truefriendshipneverends #brutallyhonest #truth”.

And then there where 2 #truefriendshipneverends #brutallyhonest #truth💯

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on

She recently appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, where she spoke about how her family came together again following her father’s death.

She told the programme: “It was about eight years that I didn’t speak to them. It was heartbreaking. The good thing is, well kind of not good, when my dad died – God bless his soul – that brought my family together.

“So on his deathbed, when I walked in, I got to see my mum and my sister for the first time in eight or nine years.

“Even though it was a really painful thing to see my dad going through that, it was such a happy, beautiful thing that I got to reunite with my family.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, MelB, UK, Mel B, Spice Girls, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz