Spencer Matthews reveals TV project with Duchess of Cambridge’s brother

Spencer Matthews has said he is working on a television series with the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James.

Former Made In Chelsea star Matthews’ brother, a hedge fund manager also named James, is married to Kate’s sister, Pippa.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their first baby together ( Steve Parsons/PA)

He told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “James Middleton and I are working on something together at the moment.

“I can’t give too much away but it’s about travel, adventure and food.

“There are some very cool ideas that haven’t been done before – one of them is in America. I’m quite close to achieving that, and the hope is that we make it into a returnable series.”

New arrival coming VERY soon!!! What a lovely place for wifey to relax… @lareservasotogrande @voguewilliams ❤️ A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews) on Jul 14, 2018 at 2:52am PDT

Matthews, 30, will join other famous faces including The Saturdays’ singer Frankie Bridge and The Only Way Is Essex’s Gemma Collins on the next series of BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef.

He is married to Irish model Vogue Williams and they are expecting their first child, a boy, in the next few weeks.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on BBC One on August 23.

- Press Association