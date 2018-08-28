South Korean band BTS to follow YouTube music video record with UK chart news?

South Korean boyband BTS are on track to land a single in the UK Top 40 for the first time.

Their single Idol is currently in 13th position on the singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

The K-pop stars are celebrating breaking Taylor Swift’s record for the biggest music video debut on YouTube.

Congratulations to BTS! 'IDOL' now holds the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 45 million views in its first 24 hours. https://t.co/ZqZmVpbIJF pic.twitter.com/G3cx51eRmC — YouTube (@YouTube) August 28, 2018

Their video for Idol was viewed more than 45 million times in the first 24 hours of its release on Friday, surpassing Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, which earned 43.2 million views in 2017.

As of mid-Monday, the Idol video had been viewed more than 90 million times.

Idol is a single from their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer, which was released on Friday, and the digital album contains an alternative version of Idol which features American rapper Nicki Minaj.

The South Korean band – consisting of V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM and J-Hope – debuted in 2013.

They have enjoyed huge success, winning top music awards and becoming the first ever Korean act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The band are due to play two shows at London’s O2 in October this year.

Elsewhere on the UK singles chart, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s collaboration, Promises, is threatening to oust the current top position holder – George Ezra’s Shotgun.

On the UK album chart, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack could return to the top spot after being knocked off by Ariana Grande’s Sweetener, which looks likely to drop into third position, the charts company said.

- Press Association