South Korean band BTS break Taylor Swift’s YouTube music video record

K-pop boyband BTS have broken Taylor Swift’s record for the biggest music video debut on YouTube.

Their video for new single Idol was viewed more than 45 million times in the first 24 hours of its release on Friday, surpassing Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, which earned 43.2 million views in 2017.

As of Monday, the Idol video had been viewed more than 88 million times.

A tweet from YouTube’s official Twitter account said: “Congratulations to BTS! ‘IDOL’ now holds the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history, earning over 45 million views in its first 24 hours.”

Idol is a single from BTS’ latest album, Love Yourself: Answer, which was released on Friday.

The digital album contains an alternative version of Idol which features American rapper Nicki Minaj.

South Korean band BTS – consisting of V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM and J-Hope – debuted in 2013. They have enjoyed huge success, winning top music awards and becoming the first ever Korean act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The band will play their first official US tour beginning in September, with dates at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre.

