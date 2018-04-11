Sophie Turner on Joe Jonas engagement: It’s lovely, but career more important

Sophie Turner has said it is “lovely” to be engaged to Joe Jonas, but that her career is her most important achievement.

The British Game Of Thrones star became engaged to the American singer last year after they had been an item since 2016.

Turner, 22, told America’s Marie Claire magazine: “I’m still like, ‘Holy shit! I’m engaged.’

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you.

“But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

She added: “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Turner, who has played Sansa Stark in the hit fantasy series since 2011 and who also appears in the X-Men films, accepted 28-year-old Jonas’s proposal in October last year.

She announced the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand sporting a diamond ring, on top of Jonas’s hand, and wrote: “I said yes.”