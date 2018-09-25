Sophie Ellis-Bextor will ‘probably call it a day’ after five children

Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she will “probably call it a day” after five children.

The singer, 39, who has four sons with The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, is expecting another baby in January.

She told ITV show Lorraine: “We don’t know what we’re having. They [her children] are excited.

I’m taking it on the road! Come and find me, my band and the orchestra for The Song Diaries Tour! Tickets on sale on Friday, but anyone who pre-orders the album from https://t.co/TFtlZLBkIH will be emailed a link for a pre-sale on Thursday! xxx pic.twitter.com/OXNNxXBM6y — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) September 24, 2018

“I think they slightly roll their eyes, like, ‘Oh, another one’.

“I think I’ll probably call it a day. I think five is quite a lot.”

The singer’s due date, January 11, has turned out to be the same day her new album launches.

Ellis-Bextor also had warm words for her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole, who has been axed from the BBC1 show, saying: “He’s an amazing choreographer and he was also incredibly supportive… I thought he was brilliant and I’m so glad I was partnered with him.”

- Press Association