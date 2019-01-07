Sophie Ellis-Bextor gives birth to baby boy

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has given birth to her fifth child.

The singer announced on social media that she and husband Richard Jones, bass player with the band The Feeling, had welcomed a baby boy named Mickey.

The couple already have four sons.

Sharing a picture of the new arrival on Instagram, Ellis-Bextor wrote: “He’s here!

“Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he’s absolutely gorgeous.

“Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy.

“We’re so glad you’re here safe. Xxxxxxxxxxxx.”

The singer, 39, recently said she would “probably call it a day” after five children.

“I think five is quite a lot,” she told ITV show Lorraine.

- Press Association