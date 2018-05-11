Sons Of Anarchy star shares heartbreak over death of 16-year-old son

Sons Of Anarchy star David Labrava has said he is “broken” following the death of his teenage son.

The actor shared an emotional message on Instagram, saying 16-year-old Tycho had taken his own life.

The 55-year-old, known for his role as Happy Lowman in Sons Of Anarchy, wrote: “Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this.

“This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid.

“Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

He shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up in Tycho’s honour.

The page reads: “An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend.

“He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh.

“Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumours and learn to communicate with each other.

“Tycho’s last wish was ‘give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organisation’.”

So far the page has donations totalling 9,279 US dollars (around £6,282).

- Press Association