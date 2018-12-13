Sonia O'Sullivan, Evanna Lynch and Anne-Marie take to the Late Late Show sofa this week

What a better way to make us feel even lazier over the festive season than to sit in on Friday night with our box of Roses and watch an Olympian take to the Late Late Show sofa.

In our defence, it's Christmas, it's allowed.

The former World Champion and Olympian, Sonia O'Sullivan, will join Ryan with her daughter Sophie who will discuss her success and plans for following in her mother’s footsteps.

Sophie won a silver medal at the European Under 18 Championships in Hungary earlier this year.

Also joining Ryan is Tony Cascarino, a key figure during Jack Charlton’s era, representing the Republic of Ireland 88 times and scoring 19 goals.

Since retiring from his football career he has become a successful soccer pundit, but his life was disrupted when doctors discovered a golf-ball-sized brain tumour, resulting in major surgery to remove it.

📺 @TonyCascarino62 picks his best lay in the Premier League this weekend!



He’s gone for an interesting one. Do you agree with him? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zmMU7IaT5Y — BETDAQ (@BETDAQ) December 7, 2018

He’ll be telling Ryan about his frightening ordeal and how the recovery process is coming along.

After a seven-year hiatus, Snow Patrol are back with their new album and made a welcome return to Ireland this week by playing a sell-out concert in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Thank you Dublin. Thank you all for singing your hearts out in the @3ArenaDublin tonight. Amazing crowd. Always is in Dublin but there was something extra in the air tonight. Yous absolute beauts. Loads of love. gL.x. Photo by @bradleyquinn01 pic.twitter.com/5WqwosC4U9 — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) December 12, 2018

Following a performance of their song, ‘What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get’, Ryan will catch up with Gary Lightbody about life back on the road, his new found love of home and their much anticipated new album.

Evanna Lynch will also join Ryan to chat about her meteoric rise, as well as how it felt to dance her way into the hearts of millions as a finalist on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

Also I owe the hugest thanks to my sublime Potter family for their video messages of support @EmmaWatson @jk_rowling @Mattdavelewis @thisisbwright @Kt_Leung @James_Phelps @TomFelton. Love and treasure you. 💕ps. I am here to come coach any one of you that does @DancingABC next 😃 — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) November 21, 2018

As a teenager, she was catapulted to worldwide fame when she went from her native Termonfeckin to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as Luna Lovegood in the global sensation Harry Potter.

Funnyman Jason Byrne will be chatting to Ryan about drawing inspiration from his own childhood for his new children books, and his upcoming January tour.

There will also be comedy from Pat Shortt, and music from pop sensation Anne-Marie, and The Three Amigos.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, December 14 at 9.35pm.