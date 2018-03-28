Someone bit Beyoncé and the internet is freaking out

Back to Showbiz Home

It emerged earlier this week that someone bit Beyoncé on the face, and the internet has wasted no time in getting on the case.

In an interview with GQ magazine, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that an unnamed actress bit Queen Bey at a party in December 2007.

Haddish told GQ: “There was this actress there,” continues Haddish, keeping her voice low, “that's just, like, doing the mostest.” One of the most things she did? “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Since then, the internet has been freaking out, and has created a frenzy to solve what has been pegged the true crime mystery of our time.


Even other celebs are itching to find out who the mystery chomper is.

Scrubs star Zach Braff even joked he was the culprit.

A representative for Bey told GQ that they did not know anything about the incident, but the internet is sure to figure it out sooner rather than later.
KEYWORDS: Beyonce, Who Bit Beyonce

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz