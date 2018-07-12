Some Hollywood producers want to bring the Thai cave rescue to the big screen

Back to Movie Showbiz Home

The dramatic Thai cave rescue could become Hollywood’s latest flick as film producers have already announced their intention to turn the ordeal into a movie.

Producers from Pure Flix Entertainment have expressed their interest in wanting to adapt the harrowing story for the big screen.

CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix, Michael Scott, has been on the scene of the rescue for several days as he lives in the country part-time.

In an article from The Hollywood Reporter Scott said:

"The bravery and heroism I've witnessed is incredibly inspiring, so, yes, this will be a movie for us."

The story is reminiscent of the 2010 rescue of 33 Chilean miners who were trapped for 69 days, who got their own movie “The 33” starring Antonio Banderas.

When news of the possible film adaption broke people were quick to make light of the situation, poking fun at Hollywood’s diversity problem.

We can already see the trailers.
KEYWORDS: Thai Cave rescue, Hollywood, Movie, Twitter

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz