Some Hollywood producers want to bring the Thai cave rescue to the big screen

The dramatic Thai cave rescue could become Hollywood’s latest flick as film producers have already announced their intention to turn the ordeal into a movie.

Producers from Pure Flix Entertainment have expressed their interest in wanting to adapt the harrowing story for the big screen.

Hollywood directors already thinking about how to make a movie about the Thai Soccer team who was stuck in the cave. pic.twitter.com/vGnDsu0b7F — Codi (@CCodiBoston) July 10, 2018

CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix, Michael Scott, has been on the scene of the rescue for several days as he lives in the country part-time.

In an article from The Hollywood Reporter Scott said:

"The bravery and heroism I've witnessed is incredibly inspiring, so, yes, this will be a movie for us."

The story is reminiscent of the 2010 rescue of 33 Chilean miners who were trapped for 69 days, who got their own movie “The 33” starring Antonio Banderas.

When news of the possible film adaption broke people were quick to make light of the situation, poking fun at Hollywood’s diversity problem.

The Rock is already being casted as the brave Thai Diver that died for the Upcoming movie about the Thai cave rescue — AssidaBoy (@youhighnessIII) July 11, 2018

I can’t wait to see the Oscar winning movie about the Thai Soccer team stuck in the cave that will inevitably be about an all white lacrosse team that gets stuck in a cave in Cabo staring Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Tilda Swinton and a Thai person with a one line walk on role — Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 11, 2018

Dunno about you, but I can’t wait to go to the movies and see @TomHanks rescue those Thai cave kids! 🏞🔦🧒🏻 #TakeMyMoneyNow pic.twitter.com/xgPiccu1mQ — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) July 11, 2018

We can already see the trailers.