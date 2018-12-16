Social media stars console Strictly’s Joe Sugg after YouTuber snubbed in final

The stars of social media have consoled Joe Sugg after he missed out on the glitterball trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

YouTuber Sugg, 27, lost out to documentary maker Stacey Dooley in a tense final that saw him perform three routines in front of a live studio audience.

The video blogger, who commands over eight million followers on YouTube, has been credited with introducing a new, younger audience to the BBC One show.

Influential bloggers sent their condolences to Sugg. British YouTube star KSI said he was proud. Earlier he had encouraged his four million Twitter followers to vote for Sugg.

Proud of you anyway man 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 @Joe_Sugg — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) December 15, 2018

25-year-old video blogger and investor Alfie Deyes also expressed his support.

Jack Maynard said he was “honestly so proud” of Sugg and his professional partner Dianne Buswell. The YouTuber, who is brother to singer Conor Maynard, had earlier asked his fans to send him videos of them voting for the finalist.

Honestly so proud of @Joe_Sugg & @dbuzz6589 🙌🏻❤️ the amount of work they both put in really showed the whole time and getting to the final was well and truly deserved! 🔥 proud of you guys!!!! — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) December 15, 2018

SEND ME VIDEOS OF YOU VITING FIR @Joe_Sugg 🙌🏻💃🏻🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/mgKVh9EWOr — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) December 15, 2018

Video blogger Mark Ferris, who has over 500,000 followers, said Sugg had been “incredible”.

-WE ALL LOVE YOU @Joe_Sugg YOU DID INCREDIBLE!!!



You deserve the biggest rest & pint💕 — Mark (@MarkFerris199O) December 15, 2018

Earlier British-South African vlogger Caspar Lee had taken to Twitter to encourage his fans to vote for Sugg. Referencing the controversial YouTuber Pewdiepie, he said: “Can the subscribe to pewdiepie fandom get behind joe for the next hour please.”

Online star and musician Joe Weller posted photos of himself with Sugg, encouraging fans to back the personality in the public vote.

VOTE FOR THE BOY SUGGMONDO TONIGHT BY CALLING 6225210



THE KID IS AN ICON, LEADER, LEGEND



GOT SOME GOOD MEMORIES MATEY @Joe_Sugg 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/uXrzg8g49X — Joe Weller (@joe_weller_) December 15, 2018

- Press Association