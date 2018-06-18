Soap fans upset as schedule changes due to football
Soap fans were miffed as Coronation Street and Emmerdale were cancelled due to the World Cup football.
Monday night’s episodes of the ITV programmes were moved out of their usual slots to make way for the tournament, and BBC serial EastEnders was pushed back to 9.25pm for a one-hour instalment.
Simon Gregson wants to tell you about changes to the Coronation Street schedule! This week we're on:— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) June 18, 2018
Tues 19th June, 8pm (1 hr)
Thurs 21st June, 8pm (1 hr)
Fri 22nd June, 8pm (1 hr)
Don't worry if you miss us, catch up on @ITVHub: https://t.co/Ux7u8opW66 #Corrie #WorldCup @ITV pic.twitter.com/tE6l3nX2wM
An episode of crime drama Vera was screened on ITV instead.
@ITV SOAPS SCHEDULE CHANGES— Emmerdale (@emmerdale) June 18, 2018
**RETWEET**
Mon 18 Jun
No @ITV soaps
Tue 19 Jun
7pm: #Emmerdale (1 hr)
8pm: #Corrie (1 hr)
Wed 20 Jun
No @ITV soaps
Thu 21 Jun
7pm: #Emmerdale (1 hr)
8pm: #Corrie (1 hr)
Fri 22 Jun
7pm: #Emmerdale (1 hr)
8pm: #Corrie (1 hr)
Look out for changes!
However, some people switching on the television on Monday said they were unimpressed to see the England v Tunisia match had taken precedence.
“So no Emmerdale or Coro tonight.. even tho the football is on bbc how dare they?!” one angry person posted on Twitter.
So no Emmerdale or Coro tonight.. even tho the football is on bbc 🤔 how dare they?!— Biker Bird Rach (@BikerBirdRach) June 18, 2018
“Why are you not on? Bloody Vera in Scotland. Very poor show. Gutted and having to suffer football,” said another.
Why are you not on? Bloody Vera in Scotland. Very poor show. Gutted and having to suffer football.— Janine fawns (@JanineFawns) June 18, 2018
Another ranted: “What the hell is going on tonight ???
“No EastEnders, no Coronation Street, no Emmerdale, just bloody football and who the hell is Vera ???
“Monday’s are bad enough without you putting crap on tv.”
What the hell is going on tonight ??? No EastEnders, no Coronation Street, no Emmerdale, just bloody football and who the hell is Vera ??? Monday’s are bad enough without you putting crap on tv 📺— Tee Burgess (@alltwee) June 18, 2018
“No #Corrie ? STUPID FOOTBALL,” said another.
No #Corrie ?— 𝓜á𝓲𝓻𝓮... NO❌ (@PaulaSwan10) June 18, 2018
STUPID FOOTBALL
Hour-long episodes of Corrie and Emmerdale will air on Tuesday.
