Soap fans upset as schedule changes due to football

Soap fans were miffed as Coronation Street and Emmerdale were cancelled due to the World Cup football.

Monday night’s episodes of the ITV programmes were moved out of their usual slots to make way for the tournament, and BBC serial EastEnders was pushed back to 9.25pm for a one-hour instalment.

Simon Gregson wants to tell you about changes to the Coronation Street schedule! This week we're on:



Tues 19th June, 8pm (1 hr)

Thurs 21st June, 8pm (1 hr)

Fri 22nd June, 8pm (1 hr)



Don't worry if you miss us, catch up on @ITVHub: https://t.co/Ux7u8opW66 #Corrie #WorldCup @ITV pic.twitter.com/tE6l3nX2wM — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) June 18, 2018

An episode of crime drama Vera was screened on ITV instead.

However, some people switching on the television on Monday said they were unimpressed to see the England v Tunisia match had taken precedence.

“So no Emmerdale or Coro tonight.. even tho the football is on bbc how dare they?!” one angry person posted on Twitter.

So no Emmerdale or Coro tonight.. even tho the football is on bbc 🤔 how dare they?! — Biker Bird Rach (@BikerBirdRach) June 18, 2018

“Why are you not on? Bloody Vera in Scotland. Very poor show. Gutted and having to suffer football,” said another.

Why are you not on? Bloody Vera in Scotland. Very poor show. Gutted and having to suffer football. — Janine fawns (@JanineFawns) June 18, 2018

Another ranted: “What the hell is going on tonight ???

“No EastEnders, no Coronation Street, no Emmerdale, just bloody football and who the hell is Vera ???

“Monday’s are bad enough without you putting crap on tv.”

What the hell is going on tonight ??? No EastEnders, no Coronation Street, no Emmerdale, just bloody football and who the hell is Vera ??? Monday’s are bad enough without you putting crap on tv 📺 — Tee Burgess (@alltwee) June 18, 2018

“No #Corrie ? STUPID FOOTBALL,” said another.

Hour-long episodes of Corrie and Emmerdale will air on Tuesday.

- Press Association