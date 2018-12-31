So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year – Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has said she will never take another day for granted, five months after a suspected overdose.

The US pop star, 26, was taken ill at her home in Los Angeles in July amid reports she had relapsed in her battle with addiction.

Lovato – who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past – spent a period in rehab following the latest setback.

She has now posted a message on her Instagram Stories thanking fans for their support. Demi Lovato thanked fans for their support (Demi Lovato Instagram)

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” said the singer.

“I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.

“Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year.

“God bless.”

Lovato was quiet on social media after the incident in July but broke her silence in November by posting a picture of her voting in the US midterm elections.

Earlier this month she posted a string of messages on Twitter saying people should not believe everything they read.

She said: “I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.”

It was unclear which reports she was referring to.

She later added: “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF.

“Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about.

“I still need space and time to heal.”

- Press Association