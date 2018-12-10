Snow Patrol announce summer show at Malahide Castle

Snow Patrol have announced an open-air gig at Malahide Castle next summer.

The Northern Ireland band, who will play a sold-out show in Dublin's 3Arena tomorrow, will take the stage at Malahide on Friday, June 7.

Earlier this year, Snow Patrol released Wildness - their first album in seven years - to critical acclaim.

The album featured the singles 'Don't Give In' and 'What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?'.

Snow Patrol will be supported in Malahide by English rock group The Kooks.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday December 14 at 9am and cost €49.90 including booking fee.

KEYWORDS:

Snow PatrolMusic
By Steve Neville

