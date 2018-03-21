Snow Patrol announce Irish tour after releasing first single in seven years
21/03/2018 - 20:55:00Back to Showbiz Home
Snow Patrol are set to hit the road this summer on an Irish tour after they released their first single in seven years on Wednesday.
The tour will see the Northern Ireland band play seven dates across the country in May.
The Chasing Cars singers open the gigs in Derry on May 11 followed by stops in Cork, Killarney, Dublin, Wexford, Galway and Belfast.
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday March 30.
Snow Patrol released Don't Give In on Wednesday, the first single from the new album - Wildness.
The album is due to be released on May 25 and is the band's first new album since 2011's Fallen Empires
The full dates for Snow Patrol's tour are below:
- Derry - Millennium Forum May11
- Cork – Opera House May12
- Killarney – INEC May14
- Dublin – Olympia May 15
- Wexford – Opera House May 16
- Galway – Leisureland May 18
- Belfast – Ulster Hall May 20
Join the conversation - comment here