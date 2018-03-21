Snow Patrol announce Irish tour after releasing first single in seven years

Snow Patrol are set to hit the road this summer on an Irish tour after they released their first single in seven years on Wednesday.

The tour will see the Northern Ireland band play seven dates across the country in May.

The Chasing Cars singers open the gigs in Derry on May 11 followed by stops in Cork, Killarney, Dublin, Wexford, Galway and Belfast.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday March 30.

Snow Patrol released Don't Give In on Wednesday, the first single from the new album - Wildness.

The album is due to be released on May 25 and is the band's first new album since 2011's Fallen Empires

The full dates for Snow Patrol's tour are below: