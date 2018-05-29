Snow Patrol announce Dublin and Belfast tour dates

Back to Showbiz Home

Snow Patrol have announced they're returning for tour dates in Dublin and Belfast after releasing their first album in seven years.

It's part of an eight-city Wildness tour in Ireland and the UK next December and January.

The band, which has racked up 15m global album sales and five UK Platinum Albums, but took a break after their Fallen Empires tour ended in 2012, will play Belfast's SSE Arena on December 7.

They'll then play the 3Arena in Dublin on December 11.

Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody said of the new album: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness.

“Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other.

“This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

- Digital desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz