Snow Patrol announce Dublin and Belfast tour dates

Snow Patrol have announced they're returning for tour dates in Dublin and Belfast after releasing their first album in seven years.

It's part of an eight-city Wildness tour in Ireland and the UK next December and January.

The band, which has racked up 15m global album sales and five UK Platinum Albums, but took a break after their Fallen Empires tour ended in 2012, will play Belfast's SSE Arena on December 7.

They'll then play the 3Arena in Dublin on December 11.

Very pleased to announce the Wildness Tour, coming to UK and Ireland later this year. General tickets go on sale 8th June at 9amBST. More tour dates to be announced. For pre-sale access info, visit: https://t.co/eMEyN7VYEd pic.twitter.com/hyN8EMLuu5 — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 29, 2018

Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody said of the new album: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness.

“Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other.

“This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

- Digital desk