Snoop Dogg’s life to be made into a play

Snoop Dogg has lived quite the life.

From performing with rap legends Tupac and Biggie Smalls to coaching an American football team, the 46-year-old rapper has definitely got some wild stories.

Now it seems those crazy tales are finally being brought to the stage.

Tickets on sale today !! going on tour this fall wit @jecaryous n @tamarbraxtonher to bring you REDEMPTION OF A DOGG, the live play ✨https://t.co/fBhohkYG1B pic.twitter.com/ONWfJXk06c — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 10, 2018

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Je'Caryous Johnson for a live play based on his life called, Redemption of a Dogg.

The play will see Snoop take to the stage for the very first time.

Safe to say, we can’t wait to see what the Drop It Like It’s Hot star will bring to the production.

You can watch the trailer for the show below.