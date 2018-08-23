Snoop Dogg is bringing out his own recipe book

Move over Mary Berry – Snoop Dogg is bringing out a cookbook.

The book will feature 50 of the rapper’s “all-time favourite recipes straight from his personal collection”.

He said: “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

From Crook To Cook, an “irreverent cookbook”, will be released in October.

Snoop Dogg’s recipe book (Chronicle Books)

Baked Mac And Cheese, Chicken And Waffles, and Baby Back Ribs feature, along with Lobster Thermidor and Filet Mignon.

While his debut will be “cannabis-free”, a statement said that the US star and marijuana enthusiast together with Chronicle Books will launch a line of cannabis-themed books in 2020.

Christine Carswell, publisher of Chronicle Books, said: “Snoop Dogg and Chronicle Books are about to Snoopify the cookbook world and kitchens around the world.”

Snoop currently presents a TV show with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, in which the pair host a cooking competition.

- Press Association