Snoop Dogg has ‘real important message’ to ‘stay at home’

Snoop Dogg has delivered a “real important message” to his fans – stay at home.

The rapper urged people to “not go outside unless you have to” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I need y’all to stay in the house for me, man,” he said in the video, posted on Twitter. “I know it’s horrible.”

But the 48-year-old added: “We got to stay in the house so we can get this thing under control.

.@SnoopDogg has a message for his fellow Californians: Stay home!



"The longer you stay outside, the longer we gonna be inside."



Visit https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw for the latest information on CA's #COVID19 response. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/istjj4nZDW — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 24, 2020

“Please do me a favour, stay home, spread the word, stay in the house. Do not go outside unless you have to.

“The longer you stay outside, the longer we’re going to be inside.”

He signed off: “Love y’all. This is from big Snoop Dogg. Peace.”

“Young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know – I’m out of there.”



Danny DeVito encourages people to self-isolate to prevent spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/TkyieGq9TE pic.twitter.com/L9ipmHaMYr — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, US actor Danny DeVito delivered a message in his own inimitable style.

“I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart … stay home. I mean everybody,” he said.

“We got this virus, this pandemic and young people can get it, they can transmit it to old people. The next thing you know – I’m out of there…

“Watch a little TV, why don’t you?,” he added.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller have also delivered videos emphasising the stay at home message.

“We can only do it together … Please, I’m watching you,” De Niro said, using a line from the comedy film Meet The Parents.

Comedian Ben Stiller told fans it is not “business as usual” as he posted a video jokingly trying to master a new hobby – chainsaw art.

“It’s only going to work if we all do it together … Please, stay at home,” the star said.

“Take this as an opportunity to take a breath, maybe read some books or watch some movies or take up a hobby.

“I’ve also been interested in chainsaw art. I’ve never had the time to explore it.

“Now, through the miracle of the internet … I’ve been able to really get into it,” he said, before the video showed him looking perplexed as he wielded a massive chainsaw.