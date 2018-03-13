Slash requests restraining order
Slash has asked a judge for a restraining order against a man who allegedly turned up at his house requesting to attend a Super Bowl party, according to reports.
The Guns N’ Roses guitarist, using his real name Saul Hudson, has requested the order against a man named Kevin Coleman in California, court records show.
Reports by TMZ and The Blast said the London-born musician claimed the man arrived uninvited at his US home during the American football event on February 4.
The man then allegedly arrived at an event two weeks later claiming to be Slash’s friend, TMZ added.
A representative for Slash, 52, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case will be heard in Pasadena, California, on March 29.
