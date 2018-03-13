Slash requests restraining order

Slash has asked a judge for a restraining order against a man who allegedly turned up at his house requesting to attend a Super Bowl party, according to reports.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist, using his real name Saul Hudson, has requested the order against a man named Kevin Coleman in California, court records show.

Reports by TMZ and The Blast said the London-born musician claimed the man arrived uninvited at his US home during the American football event on February 4.

Slash requested a restraining order (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The man then allegedly arrived at an event two weeks later claiming to be Slash’s friend, TMZ added.

A representative for Slash, 52, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case will be heard in Pasadena, California, on March 29.