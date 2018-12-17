Sky News’ Faisal Islam faces racist abuse while reporting

Back to Sky deal Showbiz Home

Journalist Faisal Islam has said he faced racist abuse while reporting on Brexit.

Islam, political editor at Sky News, posted a message on Twitter on Monday saying that people had been calling out saying he was “not British” and “a rapist” while he was working.

He started by tweeting: “Breaking: On @skynews now: if PM does not announce a date for meaningful vote Today Corbyn will announce no confidence vote IN PM.”

He then followed it up by saying: “Whilst reporting that some pro Brexit campaigners in yellow jackets were shouting misogynist stuff at Kay and that I was “not British” and “a rapist” … well done all who helped create this situation.

“Good job.”

Islam’s Sky colleague Kay Burley retweeted his message, and said: “Their mothers must be so proud.”

Burley said she had also faced some insults.

The presenter, who turned 58 today, shared a photograph of a man and said: “This charmer repeatedly screamed I was a slag during my programme today.”

“I prefer Birthday Girl,” she added.

- Press Association

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz