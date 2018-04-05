Skepta presented with chieftaincy title in Nigeria

Skepta has been presented with a chieftaincy title in Nigeria.

The grime star, 35, whose parents are originally from Nigeria, shared a video of the event on Instagram.

Thank you to the Baale, Chiefs of Odo Aje and King for presenting me with my Chieftaincy title today. I am honoured and will continue to put time and love into Nigeria, especially the community of Odo Aje. Love @greatnessdex @lashhofficial @nostressuk @realionaire1st @ella.dror @graceladoja Mum, Dad and everybody in attendance for an unforgettable day. Big Love, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr – Chief Amuludun Of Odo Aje #BBKAfrica ❤️🇳🇬🌍🦅 A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on Apr 4, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT



